Don’t Associate With Candidates: Kauke

He said police must draw the lines in between and leave politics to politicians while they provide policing services to the people of Jiwaka.

“We are approaching the Nomination period where intending candidates and current sitting members are starting to move their supporters here and there.

“Police function during this election is to make sure that free and fair election is conducted without corrupt practices.

“I am appealing to the policeman and women who will be assisting election in Jiwaka Province to create or provide an environment that is conducive for people to participate fairly, freely and meaningfully.

He called on the police officers to stick to the election operation orders issued by Police Commissioner, David Manning.