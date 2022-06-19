Distribution of Ballot Papers Commence

Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai was on site at the Jacksons Airport in Port Moresby to witness the loading of the ballot papers onto the Australian Defence Force’s C27 Spartan aircraft for delivery to Western Province.

Over the course of the week commencing on Monday June 20, twelve million ballot papers will be distributed to all provinces in PNG, including all other remaining election materials.

The Electoral Commissioner also thanked the Australian Defence Force, Australian Government and the PNG Government for their coordinated efforts and partnership.

According to the latest common roll updates, PNG has approximately five to seven million voters.

The Electoral Commissioner in an interview regarding the commencement of ballot papers is urging all Papua New Guineans to prepare for polling, as the election management body is organized and needs the cooperation of the people to ensure that the election progresses without disturbance.

Sinai stated that the distribution of the ballot papers is being facilitated by the PNG Police and Defence Force, with assistance from the Australian Defence Force.