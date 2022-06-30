DfCDR Officers To Observe Elections

The department made this announcement during a press conference held today. The provinces include all the Highlands provinces, Madang, Morobe, East Sepik, East New Britain, Central, Gulf and the National Capital District.

This is the first time in the history of the country that DfCDR will take part as Domestic Election Observers in the 11th National General Elections.

DfCDR Secretary Jerry Ubase said “The domestic election observation by my department and its subsequent report will contribute to policy dialogue, legislative reforms and systematic awareness towards improving the interventions to inclusively promote and protect the rights of women, persons with disabilities and the elderly population in the electoral process.”

Secretary Ubase thanked the PNG Electoral Commission for accepting the department’s proposal to be part of the domestic election observation team.