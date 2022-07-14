 

Delta Fly Polling Progressing

BY: Loop Author
16:25, July 14, 2022
70 reads

The new electorate of Delta Fly in Western Province is expected to conclude polling by the end of the week with a few areas yet to start due to bad weather.

Returning Officer, Dilas Muli said yesterday evening that four teams under Bamu Local Level Government were sent out to their respective polling locations yesterday after they were turned away from bad weather.

He said 56 of the 60 polling teams have completed their polling over the weekend. Mr. Muli said he expects to have the teams return on the weekend and start counting hopefully by next week.

The new electorate has four LLGs:  

1. Aramia Gogodala LLG with 22 teams

2. Balimo Urban LLG 6 teams

3. Bamu LLG 6 teams

4. Fly Gogodala LLG 14 teams

Tags: 
National General Elections
Polling
Western Province
Author: 
Loop author
  • 70 reads