Delta Fly Polling Progressing

Returning Officer, Dilas Muli said yesterday evening that four teams under Bamu Local Level Government were sent out to their respective polling locations yesterday after they were turned away from bad weather.

He said 56 of the 60 polling teams have completed their polling over the weekend. Mr. Muli said he expects to have the teams return on the weekend and start counting hopefully by next week.

The new electorate has four LLGs:

1. Aramia Gogodala LLG with 22 teams

2. Balimo Urban LLG 6 teams

3. Bamu LLG 6 teams

4. Fly Gogodala LLG 14 teams