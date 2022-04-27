Delay Will Not Affect Elections: Sinai

He assured all citizens that the elections will be conducted within the prescribed time as provided in the Constitution and will not get sidetracked.

Mr Sinai said the previous dates were not confirmed and remained tentative, and administratively these dates have now been confirmed now.

“That's why we did not gazette the dates and left it tentative and we have confirmed the election dates and have them gazetted,” he said.

Mr Sinai said the slight delay was to accommodate the seven new seats, Delta Fly, Hiri-Koiari, Popondetta, Nakanai, Wau-Waria, Komi-Hulia and Porgera-Paiela approved by Parliament in the March Sitting bringing a total to 116 seats set for election.

He said the ballot papers for the new electorates that were printed under the old electorate will have to be separated and destroyed, and new ballots reprinted under the new electorates.

“This exercise will require between one to two weeks and we have sought the endorsement from the Governor General confirmed for May 12, as the new date for Issue of Writs,” he said.

According to the Electoral Commission, the new dates endorsed by the Governor General are as follows:

Issue of Writ/Nomination Opens - Thursday 12 May @ 4pm

Nomination closes - Thursday 19 @ 4pm

Polling period starts - Saturday 9 th July

July Polling period ends - Friday 22 July

Return of Writs on or before - Friday 29 July @ 4pm

Calculation of dates:

(7 days) Period of Nomination - 12 May to 19 May

(8 weeks) Period from Issue of Writs to Start of Polling Period - 12 May to 9 July

(14 days) Period of Polling - 9 July to 22 July

(7days) Period from end of Polling to Return of Writs - 23 July to 29 July

Mr Sinai said now that dates are confirmed, they can use the time to finalise the electoral roll and have it released for public scrutiny before the final roll comes out.

The appointment of Returning Officers (ROs) for all open electorates will be announced before the Writs are issued. The ROs then will appoint their own election officials in the respective electorates to assist conduct elections on the ground.