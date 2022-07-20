Daulo Candidate Calls For Peace

Stanley Gotoha, made this appeal in response to the recent sporadic acts of violence seen during and after the polling throughout the electorate.

The Goroka township witnessed the spillover of the confrontations among the supporters of rival candidates.

The supporters chased the district vehicle into the Goroka Police Station, where there was 5 minutes of stone pelting of the police station and later the supporters destroyed the stationery shop belonging to Daulo sitting MP.

Mr Gotaha said this incident and others from other electorates would continue to bring uncertainty and disturb the peace and businesses in Goroka town, because the counting for all electorates is centralised in Goroka.

He appealed to fellow candidates and their supporters to respect the rule of law and allow the election process to be completed in an orderly fashion.

“We must respect the town of Goroka and the public properties and allow peace to prevail so people can go about to conduct their normal daily business.

"I understand that as candidates, we have expanded a lot resources going into this elections. This includes cash and in kind including our time and effort. It is just frustrating to hear of foul plays and irregularities. But we must first verify what is happening before taking out our frustrations.”

Mr Gotoha likened "going to polls to tribal war". Families, clans and tribes try to cast as many votes for their candidates through any means legal and illegal. In the process, such commotions and rivalry at polling booths develop into tribal warfare if not contained.

He said polling in Daulo electorate has been completed and urged the Eastern Highlands Election Manager, to immediately start counting.

Mr Gotaha said further delays would cause further irregularities.