CS Boram Gave It All

CS Boram Commander, Superintendent Aaron Menau, said though they did not receive any funding from the headquarters nor the East Sepik Administration, they went ahead and deployed 35 of their officers for the security of the elections.

Commander Menau said, as a member of the Provincial Election Steering Committee he had to give all he can to the smooth running of the elections in the province.

“For Boram CS I engaged 35 officers, 25 engaged in the province with the Police and Defence. The other nine are engaged in the province as quick response force, while one officer was deployed to the Highlands,” Supt. Menau said.

“Currently, there’s no funding for CS and my officers have been sent out without any toea in their pocket. There’s no allowance till now. Funding was supposed to be given by headquarters and the provincial administration, but perhaps due to process, the payments were not ready,” he said.

About the electoral roll with people’s name missing, Supt Menau said the committee did not get a chance to review the roll before the elections, so no corrections were made before polling.

He said they had sorted manpower to ensure that they have enough officers on the ground to man operations.

“We adjust our duty roster. I placed three officers on 9pm to 5am shift duty and about 10 officers come on during the day commencing work at 7am to 5pm in the afternoon after prisoners are locked up.”