In the progressive tally after count 1. The first five are;

1. Gabriel Nicholas - 167

2. Andrew Moi - 123

3. Keith Iduhu - 129

4. Wilfred F Kaeaka - 50

5. Mathias Jack - 27

Meantime, Kairuku Open began counting ballots on Monday. Counting officials managed to complete count 1 and count 2.

After count 3 today, the progressive tally for first five are;

1. Seline Lohia Leo - 880

2. Peter Namea Isoaimo - 385

3. Allan Aoka Keagaimo - 107

4. Java Aiva Beraro - 89

5. Fred Uraru - 61