 

Counting in Manus suspended

16:27, July 19, 2022
As of this morning 19th July, counting for the Manus Regional and Open Seats were suspended due to allegations of tampered ballot boxes, concerns over ballot papers, and the overall counting process.

The concerns at hand that led to the suspension of counting were raised by regional candidates Kepo Pomat (Independent) and David Aussel (ULP) at the Manus Counting Center, before counting was scheduled to start.

Manus Election Manager and Provincial Returning Officer Tony Balema and the Provincial Election Steering Committee (PESC) resolved to have the candidates present evidence to support the allegations.

The candidates said an investigation must be conducted upon receiving the evidence.

Meanwhile counting remains suspended.

