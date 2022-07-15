Counting For Manus Begins

The counting was deferred earlier due to administrative matters that were being sorted for counting, this included the debriefing of counting officials.

The scrutineers present were in agreement to have these matters resolved and addressed to ensure no further disruptions concerning counting.

The election officials have confirmed that once counting commences, it will continue over the weekend starting from 8:00am and ending at 5:00 pm daily.

Counting officials were briefed at the Manus Provincial Market (counting venue) and scrutineers were advised to be at the counting venue by 7:30am today ahead of counting.