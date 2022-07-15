 

Counting For Manus Begins

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
11:08, July 15, 2022
182 reads

Counting for Manus Province is set for today, 15th July says Chairman of the Provincial Election Steering Committee, Oka Nungu when addressing scrutineers and officials at the counting venue.

The counting was deferred earlier due to administrative matters that were being sorted for counting, this included the debriefing of counting officials.

The scrutineers present were in agreement to have these matters resolved and addressed to ensure no further disruptions concerning counting.

The election officials have confirmed that once counting commences, it will continue over the weekend starting from 8:00am and ending at 5:00 pm daily.

Counting officials were briefed at the Manus Provincial Market (counting venue) and scrutineers were advised to be at the counting venue by 7:30am today ahead of counting.

Tags: 
Manus Province
Counting Period
2022 National General Elections
Author: 
Carol Kidu
