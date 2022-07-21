Counting For Madang Open To Start Soon

Madang open has 67 boxes from the three local level governments. He said MULL has 36 boxes, South Ambenob,20, and North Ambenob has 11 boxes. Counting will start with the first box for North Ambenob LLG.



Sakipa said counting will start late but will make sure the team do their best to make sure counting is completed as soon as possible. He said they would count only five boxes today if time allowed.



He is concerned that officers are not active in performing their duties as they were not paid their allowances. Otherwise, he said there are a few willing to work overtime.

There are 30 counting and presiding officials involved in the counting.



Mr Sakipa said that they will make sure to take more than five days to count and also work into the night.