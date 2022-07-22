Counting For Gulf Starts Tomorrow

Provincial Electoral Manager, Poevare Tore said polling is done for all polling sites except for Turama in Kikori District to polish up on returning the ballot boxes by today.

“Kaintiba boxes have already been extracted yesterday and locked away and we are expecting Kikori boxes to be here today,” he said.

Mr Tore said as soon as the boxes are in town and depending on the set up of the counting area, they are good to go.

A two-day training was conducted by EC kerema with three separate training conducted for Kerema Open, Kikori Open and the provincial seat.

Meanwhile, 25 candidates vying for the Kerema Open seat have petitioned the Provincial Electoral Office, presenting a formal complaint for skipping Mupa polling station ward 13, Central Kerema LLG.

They stated that the polling location was not allocated for the station community.

However, Mr Tore responded that most voters in the stations had their names listed in their respective communities and therefore didn’t stage a poll location at Mupa.