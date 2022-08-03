Counting For Chimbu Completed

Kundiawa Gembolg, Kerowagi, Gumine, Karamui-Nomane, Sinasina Yongomugl and Chuave completed primary counting and quality checks as of yesterday.

As the elimination kick started this morning, security around the main counting centre at the Dickson Oval in Kundiawa has been beefed up.

For the Chimbu regional seat, the counting is in slow phase.

Below is the progressive tally for each open electorate:

Karamiu-Nomane Open



1. Tulip Dola Wesu (Ind) - 4,489

2. Geoffrey Kama (THE) - 4,217

3. Francis Yori Alua (PNGNP) - 3,985

4. Michael Korry (Liberal Party) - 3,891

5. Sil Poi (Ind) - 2,578

Gumine Open

1. Nick Kuman (APP) - 7,650

2. Dawa Dekena (PNGP) - 6,150

3. Joe Wemin (PNC) - 5,610

4. Peter Garin (Ind) - 4,637

5. Michael Kale (LP) - 3,765

Kundiawa-Gembogl Open

1. Willie Onglo (URP) - 13,034

2. Dilu Muguwa (APP) - 11,780

3. Tobias Kulang (PNC) - 11,042

4. Stanley Alphonse (PP) - 7,139

5. Peter Kama (PNGP) - 6,584

Sinasina Yongomugl Open

1. Kerenga Kua (PNGNP) - 7,843

2. Mark Ulka (THE) - 3,404

3. John Gelua (Ind) - 2,870

4. Dr. Elijah Kua (Ind) - 2,791

5. Kennedy Wemin (Ind) - 2,412

Chuave Open

1. Wera Mori (PNGCP) - 6,548

2. James Nomane (Ind) - 3,761

3. Godwin Kamba (Ind) - 3,195

4. Graham Supa (Ind) - 3,083

5. Gago Teine (Ind) - 3,027

Election Manager, Tom Siune said, “We don’t have much time and counting officials are now breaking up into two tents and placed in three shifts to complete the counting before 5th August.”

He said declarations for open seat is expected this week and they are under pressure to ensure the Governor’s seat is also declared at the time.

Mr Sine however, is impressed with the people of Chimbu for the good behaviour since the start of campaign, polling and counting.

He urged all people to respect one and other, remain calm and positive to see the best outcome from the elections.