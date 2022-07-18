Counting begins for Kairuku District

Chairman of the Election Steering Committee for Central Province, Francis Koaba, spoke about the counting process and how the long delay is a norm in the country.

“It is inevitable for all the elections past and current, that we have our short coming in terms of logistical planning. The logistical planning have been undertaken by the Electoral Commission but in close consultation of the Provincial elections steering committee,” Koaba said.

He said that apart from counting, the polling process in the province was a peaceful one.

“Main contributing factor is because of the changes. Initially we were scheduled to have polling on the 11th to the 15th but at the 11th hour it was changed to 4th to the 9th of July, so I think a lot of hiccup but somehow we have done well, all the other open electorates have polled. For Kairuku we have all of the ballot boxes here, so they have started with the counting. For rigo all of them have been locked up at CSI as well as Abau. For Goilala only outstanding is four boxes that need to be extracted. There is a helicopter scheduled today.”

“Unlike Kairuku District, Hiri/Koiari electorate have not yet started counting but were said to count today as well as Rigo and Abau District and Central Regional. However, the delay is causing frustration to the counting officials that are waiting around.”

Election Manager, Peter Malaifeope shared that he is pushing for counting to begin today.