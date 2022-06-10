Commonwealth Observers To Witness Election

The election observation will monitor the electoral process to ensure that it complies with the National legislations and international standards for elections.

The COG will arrive in Port Moresby on June 28 and stay until the completion of the electoral process. Secretary General for Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland QC, constituted the 10-member group of observers, which will be led by former President of Nauru, H.E. Baron Waga.

While in in the country, the team will be deployed throughout the country and be supported by a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat, led by the Head of the Electoral Support Sector, Linford Andrews. The deployment of the COG was preceded by a pre-election assessment team that visited PNG in March.

The observation will begin from the opening of polling stations and the voting process, to the counting of ballots and announcement of results and determine whether elections are conducted in line with the democratic standards to PNG has committed itself.

A final report, which will include recommendations to help improve future electoral processes, will be presented to the GoPNG and the PNG Electoral Commission (PNGEC), and will also be shared with other stakeholders.

The Voting process for Polling starts on July 2 and ends on July 22.