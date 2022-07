This has been confirmed by Chimbu Provincial Election Manager, Tom Sine Kaupa.

The deferral was made to allow ample time for preparations to be completed so that polling is conducted smoothly within the gazetted period.

Polling for Jiwaka will be conducted today 15th July.

Kaupa added that all the ballot papers for Chimbu will be stamped and signed.

He said this is to avoid illegal practice on the ballot papers.



All polling in the country will be completed on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.