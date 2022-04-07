Chimbu Police Start Pre-Election Campaign

Simbu Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Superintendent David Warap said police personnel in the province are into the third week of pre-election operations.

They have completed awareness in Kerowagi District and are organising with the respective District Development Authorities (DDA) to conduct awareness in the other districts.

He said while conducting awareness they urged people not to ask for nor receive bribes and avoid double voting during the polling periods.

The people were informed of election-related offences and the penalties for these offences.

Police warned the people against the use of firearms during the elections. He said people in the Highlands use firearms during elections to show strength between tribes and to gain favour and political support but this will not be tolerated.