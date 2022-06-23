Chimbu Police Set To Deliver Election

Chimbu Provincial Police Commander Superintendent, David Warap says the province is into the final period of campaigning with very few incidents created by supporters of candidates, but police have managed this.

He said police have stepped up with the launch of the 2022 National General Election security operations for the Highlands region and police will be out in full force to conduct security operations.

PPC Warap said intelligence gathering is ongoing with analysis and classification of threat levels mainly with information on the presence of firearms. He said one identified threats are being neutralised.

“I do not want voters to accept bribery from candidates. I will not entertain any candidate to influence and hijack the counting process.

“I appeal to the general public to let the election process take its cause. Everyone must be allowed to exercise their rights in choosing their leaders without fear or intimidation.

“I appeal to candidates and their supporters to take ownership of the election process and behave responsibly to ensure we conduct this election in a peaceful manner,” PPC Warap said.