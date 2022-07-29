 

Chimbu Counting Progressing

BY: Loop Author
16:27, July 29, 2022
179 reads

Chimbu Province is into Day 5 of counting and progressing well at the main counting centre at Dickson Oval in Kundiawa town.

Despite the good progress, Sinesine Yongomulg counting centre discovered 317 unsigned ballot papers earmarked for ward 11 in Ku modern village, Yongomulg  LLG.
All the scrutineers present at the counting centre had agreed that all ballot papers be destroyed. 

The ballot papers were burnt in front of Sinesine Yongomulg counting centre, witnessed by counting officials, security personnel, security guards and media observers. 

Election manager, Tom Suine said they had no choice but follow the wishes of candidates and their scrutineers to burn the ballot papers.

Tags: 
National General Elections
Counting
papua new guinea
Author: 
Press release
  • 179 reads