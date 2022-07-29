Chimbu Counting Progressing

Despite the good progress, Sinesine Yongomulg counting centre discovered 317 unsigned ballot papers earmarked for ward 11 in Ku modern village, Yongomulg LLG.

All the scrutineers present at the counting centre had agreed that all ballot papers be destroyed.

The ballot papers were burnt in front of Sinesine Yongomulg counting centre, witnessed by counting officials, security personnel, security guards and media observers.

Election manager, Tom Suine said they had no choice but follow the wishes of candidates and their scrutineers to burn the ballot papers.