A total of 546 polling teams were dispatched into the six electorates since Monday.

According to Simbu Election Manager Reverand, Tom Siune Kaupa due to the rugged terrain and bad weather, extraction of polling teams dispatched to remote parts of Karamui was delayed.

These areas are only accessible by chopper and airplane.

Mr. Siune said despite the challenges, they completed polling and were ready for counting.

Counting commences today.