Central Province Ready For Polling

After completing a three-day election preparation workshop in Port Moresby this week, Mr. Malaifeope has given assurance that his team is set for July 4.

“We had a three-day election preparation workshop basically to get ourselves in order to check if we have everything on hand and ready for the polling in a week's time."

He said there are 174 polling teams geared up to run the polling throughout the province. Mr. Malaifeope plans to run the polling for five days and complete the process by the 9th or 10th of July.

“Security arrangements is being taken care of by the Central Province Police Commander, John Bidi. During the election prep workshop we covered counting arrangements, counting locations and how counting will be done,” Mr Malaifeope said.

He said on the counting process they would be counting the open and regional seats side by side, which in the process they start with the LLGs.

“We are going to forego the team by team counting, which is a thing of the past and takes up a lot of time.”

Mr Malaifeope said the preliminary electoral roll updates would be given to each Assistant Returning Officers, before they depart for respective polling areas on July 2nd to prepare for polling on July 4th.