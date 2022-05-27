 

Central Province Imposes Liquor Ban

16:09, May 27, 2022
The Central Provincial Administration serves to inform that all liquor outlet owners, the general public and the people of Central Province that there will be no liquor sales during the National General Elections.

This notice is effective from the Issue of Writs on May 12 to the Return of Writs on May July 31st.

Provincial Administrator & Chief Liquor Commissioner, Francis Koaba stated that the prime purpose of this liquor sales and consumption restriction is to ensure a peaceful and trouble-free National General Elections in the Central Province villages.

Moreover, Police and PNGDF will be out to perform their normal duties and the Provincial Liquor officials will closely keep surveillance to ensure the liquor restrictions are adhered to and complied with.

