 

Central Prepares For Counting

BY: Jasmine Iru
16:10, July 13, 2022
156 reads

As Central Province winds down on polling in all parts of the province, officials are preparing venues for counting to start tomorrow, 14th July.

Ballot boxes are being extracted from respective polling areas. According to the Election Manager, Peter Malaifeope, counting commences tomorrow.

“Counting is starting tomorrow and Friday. The maximum days for counting will be seven days and minimum of five days,” he said.

Counting for Kairuku Open will be at Murray Barracks, Hiri-Koiari electorate will also be at the Murray Barracks but a different vicinity.

The Bomana Training College is counting venue for Central Provincial, Rigo, Goilala Open and Abau counting.

Malaifeope said once ballot boxes are received they will be transferred to their respective counting areas. 

Tags: 
National General Elections
Counting
Author: 
Jasmine Iru
  • 156 reads