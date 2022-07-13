Central Prepares For Counting

Ballot boxes are being extracted from respective polling areas. According to the Election Manager, Peter Malaifeope, counting commences tomorrow.

“Counting is starting tomorrow and Friday. The maximum days for counting will be seven days and minimum of five days,” he said.

Counting for Kairuku Open will be at Murray Barracks, Hiri-Koiari electorate will also be at the Murray Barracks but a different vicinity.

The Bomana Training College is counting venue for Central Provincial, Rigo, Goilala Open and Abau counting.

Malaifeope said once ballot boxes are received they will be transferred to their respective counting areas.