 

Central EC Officers Undergo Training

BY: Loop Author
14:42, June 22, 2022
8 reads

The Electoral Commission officers in Central Province are undergoing training in preparation for the 2022 National General Elections polling period.

Team Central consists of Returning Officers and Assistant Returning officers from Hiri/Koiari, Kairuku, Goilala, Rigo and Abau district who attended a two-day training.

Election Manager for Central Province, Peter Malaifeope said the aim of the training is to upskill the team on the voting system.

Provincial Awareness & Training Officer, Lister Gabi will be training the officers in theory and practical to assist. He stated that most of the RO’s and ARO’s are aware of the system and have conducted the past two elections, however needed a refresher.  

Mr Malaifeope said there is approximately 200,000 voters in the province. Polling will start on Saturday July 2.

