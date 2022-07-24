Central Counting Progressing

Goilala took a break off counting today. Due to non-payment of allowances for counting officials, counting for Kairuku open had been suspended since Friday evening, 22nd July, and is expected to resume tomorrow, Monday 25th July.

As of this afternoon, the progressive tally for the respective open seats are:

Regional count 59

Top 5:

1. Robert Agarobe 14,332 (Pangu)

2. Rufina Peter 10,687 (PNC)

3. Scot Morata 6,923 (NA)

4. James Enage 5,961(Ind)

5. Boe Eno Daera 5,784 (ODP)

Hiri Koiari

Count 28 Porebada West

Top 5:

1. Steven John 4,841(URP)

2. Keith Iduhu 4,710 (NGP)

3. Willie Kaeaka 3,404 (Ind)

4. Gabriel Nicholas 2,143 (PNGP)

5. Samuel Sariman 1,527

Rigo

Count 10

Top 5

1. Ano Pala 2095 (PANGU)

2. Vikky Mossine 1,289 (FPNGP)

3. Turai Elemi 1,107 (NA)

4. Thomas Abe 971 (ODP)

5. Biari Ubuna 602 (Ind)

Abau

Count 11 Gavuone

Top 5:

1. Dr Sir Puka Temu 3,114(ODP)

2. Honda Gila 1,750(Ind)

3. Kelly One 1,241(Ind)

4. Kilroy Genia 1004(URP)

5. Evele Kala 479(Pangu)

Count 21 Gabadi

1. Peter Isoaimo 7156 NA

2. Paru Aihi 4866 PNC

3. Allan Oaike - 3176 Ind

4. Seline Leo Lohia 2110

5. Java Aiva 2046