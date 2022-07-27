Casmiro Leads For Goilala Open

Taking the lead is Casmiro Aia – 6,177

Alex Hoem Robert (URP) – 3,471 Francis Javia (PNC) – 2,033 Tumai Ipou (NA) – 1, 796 John Koga (PFP) – 1,087

Returning Officer for Goilala, Theodore Maia, stated that since the district were the last to begin count, officers need to work extremely hard to be in line with the other districts and meet the deadline.

“We were the last in Central Province to bring our boxes down and started counting. We started with Guari two days ago, yesterday was Tapini on just one shift. Today we counted for Woitape, there are 34 boxes and we finished majority of the boxes,” he said.

So far there are six boxes left of be counted.