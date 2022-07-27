 

Casmiro Leads For Goilala Open

BY: Jasmine Iru
14:30, July 27, 2022
Goilala Open Electorate have now come to count 39, according to the latest updated results.

Taking the lead is Casmiro Aia – 6,177

  1. Alex Hoem Robert (URP) – 3,471
  2. Francis Javia (PNC) – 2,033
  3. Tumai Ipou (NA) – 1, 796
  4. John Koga (PFP) – 1,087

Returning Officer for Goilala, Theodore Maia, stated that since the district were the last to begin count, officers need to work extremely hard to be in line with the other districts and meet the deadline.

“We were the last in Central Province to bring our boxes down and started counting. We started with Guari two days ago, yesterday was Tapini on just one shift. Today we counted for Woitape, there are 34 boxes and we finished majority of the boxes,” he said.

So far there are six boxes left of be counted.

