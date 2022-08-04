Casmiro Aia Is Goilala MP

Aia finished on top with 9,297 votes and coming second was Alex Hoem Robert with 5,234 votes.

Returning Officer for Goilala Open, Theodore Maia, said the district was the last to begin counting but second in the province to proceed in declaration.

He said that the new member must remember his people and pick up from the shortfalls faced from previous years.

Aia took the stage and signed the writs after RO Maia had acknowledged the previous sitting member, late William Samb and dedicating the declaration to him.

“This win goes to the people of Goilala, you have spoken. Every leader, every laymen, every noblemen come join me, we have a long road ahead. That road we cannot walk because the rest have given up, 46 years we cannot add another 40 years in the wilderness, put politics aside,” Aia said.

RO Maia shed tears as Goilala finally declared their member without any disruption and conducted a peaceful polling and counting.