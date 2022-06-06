Car thief sells vehicle to candidate

Southern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Daniel Yangen said the man was charged with one count of unlawful use of Motor Vehicle, one count of armed robbery and one count of extortion. He said the suspect, identified as Sammy Mike Tom from Nipa's Kware Village, is being held at Buiebi Corrections facility in Mendi.

Police reports stated that on November 18, 2021, a doctor and driver of the stolen vehicle were travelling to Southern Highlands Teachers College to pick up students when they were held up by Tom at Huriap Bridge at Nipa Station.

PPC Yangen added that the robber took the vehicle and impounded it in his village, and then demanded the Magarima District Hospital to pay him K50 000 cash before he can release the vehicle. The hospital management could not meet the demand and so the suspect sold the vehicle off to an election candidate.

“The hospital management later found out and reported it to PNGDF officers deployed in the province who picked up the suspect and brought him to police. The vehicle was checked and it was discovered that the plate number of the vehicle had been changed. I want to thank the PNGDF officers who assisted the police and the victim, in apprehending the suspect,” PPC Yangen said.

Yangen said police receive many similar complaints, especially with vehicles that are brought in from other provinces purposely for election campaigns. He said if the candidates are found to be using stolen vehicles they will be arrested and charged.