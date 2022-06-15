Candidates Reminded Of LPV benefits

When discouraging negative campaigning tactics against other candidates, and especially the sitting Members of Parliament, Deputy ENB Provincial Administrator for District and LLG Services, Nicholas Larme, told candidates during last week’s voter awareness and candidate forums that they should promote themselves and fellow candidates.

He says the beauty of the LPV system is that, voters get three choices and instead of tarnishing other candidates’ characters, candidates should campaign together, to secure their primary or secondary choices.

Similar sentiments were also echoed by Provincial Administrator and the Chairman of the Provincial Election Steering Committee (PESC), Wilson Matava during the forums.

Matava urged candidates to stand together and put aside their differences, and ensure their supporters respect other candidates and their supporters, including merchandise like posters that are put up in public places.

He says LPV allows for voters to make three choices and therefore, candidates should not be fighting over a position, but must be united and educate people on their policies, to ensure a vote.

The 96 candidates, including several women, were also encouraged to resect people’s choices in these 2022 National General Elections.