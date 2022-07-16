Candidates Petition For Recount

The petitioners led by candidates, Felix Kua and Dacca Wagai presented their appeal to Provincial Returning Officer, Emily Kelton, calling for a recount of the Hoskins LLG ballot boxes

Kua said that they want to clear up certain matters regarding counting, and with the amount of effort, they have put into ensuring this election runs smoothly and safely, it is necessary to ensure there will be a newly elected member.

“While we are all cooperating in ensuring that we have a new MP. I think we have identified certain discrepancies, and that is why we are presenting a petition for your consideration to ensure we eradicate some discrepancies identified.

“We should do a recount on Nakanai to ensure all those ballot papers are genuine, figures are correct, balanced with regional and open, and that the correct amount of ballot papers are put in. If there were any discrepancies than we should ensure that if there are any extras around the place, where would those extras come from?

Kua said a scrutineer has the right to check to make sure that ballot papers and boxes are handled well from their storage area making sure they are ready to be counted.

He mentioned that already an incident occurred on Testerday which led to them being questioned of ballots being mishandled, which resulted in presenting a petition.

He added that with the incident at the container from yesterday it is considered as Tampering with ballot documents and a crime under the election and an action must be taken to address this serious matter.

PRO Emily Kelton received the petition with the assurance that quality checks would be conducted and confirmed that the ARO concerned has stepped aside.

“So Hoskins LLG in Nakanai electorate will be taking the lead, will be taking the lead which now mi wantaim RO bai mi tupla supervisim olgeta operations now. That every ballot paper, because taim mipla wokim, I hope ol scrutineers I toksave , every count is packed in the box and into the box of Hoskins. 1st count, 2nd count I stap lo polling bag blo yupla so taim mipla laik wokim QC mipla woklo rausim every count.

“We start off with the 1st count, 1st count blong Hoskins mipla I rausim , mipla wokim QC igo, everyone confirms mipla wantaim scrutineers confirmim and that is where mipla nao bai distributim go long respective candidates ballot boxes.

“Reference em mipla pekim lo one count em I stap, mipla no putim go long ol boxes yet, they are going to be done today after QC. I am hundred percent satisfied that is the right ballot paper for the right candidate, is the right ballot paper for the informal and then mipla I putim naoi go insait long wan wan box blo ol candidate. So concern blo yu lo recount, this is just what we are going to do now.

PRO Kelton said she has taken note of their concerns for the recount to take place and would action this request in the form of Quality Checks and this will be done for every individual candidate.