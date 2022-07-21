Candidates Have Audience With Election Manager

The candidates demanded an explanation from Mr Ralai after some ballot boxes were found by scrutineers outside a tent at the Rita Flynn counting center this morning.

The election manager explained, however that the ballot boxes contained “election returns”.

Candidates Michael Kandiu, Fred Yakasa and Andy Bawa requested that the ballot boxes be locked away in a container.

“It is creating a lot of suspicion so it is better it is locked away because we do not want to delay counting,” Kandiu said.

The candidates have agreed to continue recount of the eleven ballot boxes counted so far, after a data processing officer recorded a wrong figure of 16 votes belonging to Kandiu instead of 169 on the tally board on Monday night.

Mr Ralai said counting will continue today, however if candidates are not happy with the results and conduct of counting in NCD can always take it to Court.

The angry candidates have expressed disgust over a lack of transparency and accountability of the electoral officials, including calls for livestream of counting at the venue.