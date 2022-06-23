Candidates Concerned On Confiscated Uniforms

Francis Potape, who is contesting the Hela Provincial seat told this newsroom that this incident has led to many rumours and concerns ‘We are calling on all the people of Hela to report any suspicious people to police and let the law deal with them,” Potape said.



He also suggested that security personnel involved in the elections must wear special armbands to show that they are genuine serving officers.

Police have confirmed confiscating one blue field uniform, three police Number One long pants with a GB boot and a set of PNG Defence Force camouflage uniform, one shirt and one short trouser.



All these items are now in police custody and investigations are being conducted into their origin and final intended destination.Assistant Commissioner Operations, Samson Kua has called for the public to be more responsible when releasing information over social media, especially when they do not have all the facts on hand.



Mr Kua made this remark following posts on the social media alleged that a large unknown quantity of police and PNG Defence Force uniforms were confiscated while they were being transported into the Hela Province via the Komo Airport. He added “We are concerned at the inference that a large quantity of police and PNG Defence Force uniforms were intercepted in Komo and confiscated. That is not true and is an exaggeration. We are aware that misinformation can create fear and panic.”