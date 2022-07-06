Candidate appeals for use of 2017 roll

“I think what has been happening here has also been happening in other parts of the district and also the country. As we speak Porebada polling has been stopped for whatever reason but the scrutineers there and also here have been disgruntled. They’re not very pleased that the voter listing does not reflect names of everybody who live in the community. So a lot of people are finding themselves excluded or prevented from exercising their constitutional right to vote,” he said.

Iduhu shared that it is a shame that the flow of voting is very slow in areas like Gaire, Tubuserea, and Porebada.

“In Porebada’s case many people are being turned away and very disappointing .

“I’m appealing to the Electoral Commissioner to allow the Returning Officer to do amendment to furnish the 2017 or the 2019 electoral roll which was used in the LLG to be put out as a fall back to the 2022 list that has been put out,” he said.

Election Manager for Central Province, Peter Malaifeope, stated that the 2017 roll had been updated to use for this year’s election.

“The roll has been updated so from the 2017 data we had to use that to do the common roll for the 2022 elections. We actually did updates early this year,” said Malaifeope.