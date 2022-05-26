Calls To Safeguard Election Process

Harricknen said there are already reports of violence, unruly behaviours and intimidation by candidates and their supporters, which is not a good start to this election 2022.

He said the biggest concern is to allow every citizen to vote without harassment and for the election processes to be safeguarded.

Harricknen urged for the entrusted electoral commission officers and the discipline forces to carry out their lawful responsibilities to ensure a Free, safe and fair election, and not to temper with ballot papers as it was seen in the 2012 and 2017 elections.

He said, while education and awareness is conducted targeting the voters to vote wisely and a free, fair and safe elections, the real danger is with the security of the ballots. Voters usually vote for the candidates of their choices.

However, their votes are tempered and altered on transit from locations and at the counting venues.

“We need commitment from the election officials and the security personnel to turn up for duties to ensure free, fair and safe elections for their people and country.”

CPS is also calling on Christians and people of faith to pray and entrust the elections to the grace and love of God. Corruption is evil, and we must fight it both physically and spiritually.