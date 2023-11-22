Buin Election Counting Progress

As counting extends to Buin, a newcomer, Robert Kebau is closely trailing with only 200 votes remaining.

Key candidate standings:

Michael Laita: 351 votes

Christopher Roniel: 247 votes

Greg Lua: 665 votes

Augustine Wane: 349 votes

Sylvester Aube: 209 votes

John Kinani: 349 votes

Peter Naguo: 214 votes

Simon Tohui Ansirua: 666 votes

Martin Karepa Mongkei: 244 votes

Sylvester Pulau: 431 votes

Maury Piriri: 413 votes

Thomas Pabakumi: 549 votes

Philip Kuhena (leading): 1,741 votes

Robert Kebau (closing in): 1,428 votes

With 12 Torokina Ballot Boxes and 63 Buin Ballot Boxes remaining, primary counts are projected to conclude today, paving the way for elimination rounds starting tomorrow.