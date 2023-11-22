Buin Election Counting Progress

As counting extends to Buin, a newcomer, Robert Kebau is closely trailing with only 200 votes remaining.
Key candidate standings:
Michael Laita: 351 votes
Christopher Roniel: 247 votes
Greg Lua: 665 votes
Augustine Wane: 349 votes
Sylvester Aube: 209 votes
John Kinani: 349 votes
Peter Naguo: 214 votes
Simon Tohui Ansirua: 666 votes
Martin Karepa Mongkei: 244 votes
Sylvester Pulau: 431 votes
Maury Piriri: 413 votes
Thomas Pabakumi: 549 votes
Philip Kuhena (leading): 1,741 votes
Robert Kebau (closing in): 1,428 votes
With 12 Torokina Ballot Boxes and 63 Buin Ballot Boxes remaining, primary counts are projected to conclude today, paving the way for elimination rounds starting tomorrow.