Bougainville writs returned

Bougainville House of Representatives Speaker, Simon Pentanu, said the writs were issued on June 17th and despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone worked together to ensure the elections were held before the end of the year.

“Today I am pleased to have the writs returned to me; the writs to 33 single member constituencies, three regional constituencies for the women and three regional constituencies for former combatants. All these add up to 39 writs. The writ for the presidential seat is the 40th writ.

“On each of the writs that have been returned to me by the Electoral Commission, they have certified the name of the successful candidate for each of the constituencies and for the presidency.

“So let me congratulate those winners whose names appeared on those writs. Having received them, I am obliged to forward them into the custody of the clerk.”

Pentanu said the writs will be kept in the chamber, where they will form a part of the swearing-in and the administration of loyalties of declarations that will take place on Tuesday, 29th September.

Meantime, Pentanu bade farewell to the members of the third House (2015-2020 MPs) as their terms will end by midnight (September 25th).

“This also happens to be my final constitutional role as Speaker, after which my appointment and term as Speaker comes to an end.

“It’s been a wonderful, challenging but very interesting journey and I thoroughly enjoyed working with the members of the third House.”

(Bougainville Electoral Commissioner, George Manu, handing the writs to Speaker Simon Pentanu)