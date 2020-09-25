Bougainville’s caretaker government

President Ishmael Toroama, Vice President Patrick Nisira and Women’s representative for South Bougainville, Therese Kaetavara, will take care of government for a period of two weeks.

The House of Representatives chamber was filled with members-elect and key development partners who witnessed the MPs’ declarations of loyalty to Bougainville, to PNG and to the office they hold.

After the ceremony, President Toroama announced his caretaker government in accordance with Section 82 of the Bougainville Constitution.

Under the caretaker government, the president’s portfolio involves being the Minister responsible for planning and inter-government relations, minerals and energy resources, post referendum and consultation, finance and treasury and police, Correctional Services and justice.

Nisira will look after the portfolios of primary industries and marine resources, agriculture and livestock, economic development, technical services, lands, physical services, environment and conservation, personnel management and administrative services.

Kaetavara will oversee the ministries of education, health, community government and community development.

“My caretaker government, within the 14 days, will aim to implement relevant policies and directives towards the preparations of a more permanent government,” stated Toroama.

He said ongoing consultations with the PNG Government, key development partners and the ABG public service are also on the agenda.

(President Ishmael Toroama being sworn in)