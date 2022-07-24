Border Command Quiet

Deputy Divisional Commander for Border Command, Chief Superintendent Sibron Papoto, said there were less or no reports of election-related incidents in the provinces, known as the border commands.

He said all these provinces have completed polling and are now into extraction of ballot boxes and into counting.



Wewak, Angoram, Wosera-Gawi and Ambunti-Drekikier are still in counting at their respective districts except for Ambunti-Drekikier, which is being counted in Maprik. Counting for the regional seat is at Moem Barracks, Wewak.



“So far we have not received any election-related crime reports and we expect the same during counting within the command,” Mr Papoto said.



He said West Sepik Province has been quiet too with no problems encountered.

“All the other districts have commenced counting and we hope to maintain the peaceful conduct to the end,” Mr Papoto said.



He said Western Province has also maintained peace and order. The only major issue was the bad weather that caused difficulty for the ballot boxes to be extracted from within the province. The people have been patient and allowed the smooth flow of the electoral process to take place.



Chief Superintendent Papoto thanked the people of the Border Divisional Command for being good law-abiding citizens and appealed to the people to keep up this positive attitude to the end.



Meantime, East Sepik Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Superintendent Albert Beli confirmed that there were no major incidents except overloading of vehicles and police have warned and charged those responsible.



“I wish to thank the people who have understood that this is their election and took ownership of it,” PPC Beli said.

East Sepik is most likely to wind down counting next week.



“I thank our hard-working security personnel for the good work input in tightening our security and I believe we will have a good outcome of this National General Election,” Chief Superintendent Papoto said.