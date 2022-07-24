Bomareo Tops Tewai-Siassi Count

Its three LLGs of Sialum, Siassi and Wasu counted separately, then the results were amalgamated (combined), to give the progressive tally for the Open and Regional seats.
As of yesterday (July 23), Sialum was at count 10 of 20, Siassi was count 6 of 10, and Wasu was count 9 of 12.
The progressive tally:
Tewai-Siassi Open
- Dr Kobby Bomareo (PANGU) – 7,157
- Mao Zeming (PNC) – 4,207
- Joe Miafe Tieng (Liberal Party) – 1,690
- Kenneth Toko Aisi (Ind) – 1,520
- Stephen Farhall – 1,127
Regional
- Luther Wenge (PLP) – 4,638
- Jennifer Baing (PMFC) – 1,960
- Ginson Saonu (PANGU) – 1,703
- Kemas Tomala (ULP) – 1,620
- Joseph Guguan – 739