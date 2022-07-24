 

Bomareo Tops Tewai-Siassi Count

BY: Carmella Gware
12:02, July 24, 2022
278 reads

Tewai-Siassi district in Morobe Province, is scheduled to continue counting this week.

Its three LLGs of Sialum, Siassi and Wasu counted separately, then the results were amalgamated (combined), to give the progressive tally for the Open and Regional seats.

As of yesterday (July 23), Sialum was at count 10 of 20, Siassi was count 6 of 10, and Wasu was count 9 of 12.

The progressive tally:

Tewai-Siassi Open

  1. Dr Kobby Bomareo (PANGU) – 7,157
  2. Mao Zeming (PNC) – 4,207
  3. Joe Miafe Tieng (Liberal Party) – 1,690
  4. Kenneth Toko Aisi (Ind) – 1,520
  5. Stephen Farhall – 1,127

Regional

  1. Luther Wenge (PLP) – 4,638
  2. Jennifer Baing (PMFC) – 1,960
  3. Ginson Saonu (PANGU) – 1,703
  4. Kemas Tomala (ULP) – 1,620
  5. Joseph Guguan – 739
Tags: 
Tewai-Siassi district
Counting Period
Morobe province
2022 National General Elections
Author: 
Carmella Gware
  • 278 reads