Bomareo Tops Tewai-Siassi Count

Its three LLGs of Sialum, Siassi and Wasu counted separately, then the results were amalgamated (combined), to give the progressive tally for the Open and Regional seats.

As of yesterday (July 23), Sialum was at count 10 of 20, Siassi was count 6 of 10, and Wasu was count 9 of 12.

The progressive tally:

Tewai-Siassi Open

Dr Kobby Bomareo (PANGU) – 7,157 Mao Zeming (PNC) – 4,207 Joe Miafe Tieng (Liberal Party) – 1,690 Kenneth Toko Aisi (Ind) – 1,520 Stephen Farhall – 1,127

Regional