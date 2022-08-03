Bogia, Usino Bundi Nears Declaration

The elimination of candidates had started and currently there are 15 candidates remaining in the race.

The sitting member for Bogia, Robert Naguri is leading the race with more than 2000 votes difference. Running second is United Resource Party candidate, David Wama.



According to information gathered from the Electoral Commission website the absolute majority of Bogia open stands at 21, 229.



Counting for Usino Bundi for the first preference had been completed and progressing with eliminations. The declaration for Usino Bundi will be today, according counting officials.



Sumkar District is into quality checks, while, Madang, Rai Cost and Middle Ramu are sorting out their primary counts.



The regional ballot papers for Bogia and Sumkar, had been transported from Bogia and Walium to Jomba police station and stored for quality checks.



Quality check for the Regional ballot papers will be done at Holy Spirit Primary School hall. The quality check for Bogia open regional ballot papers was completed yesterday. This continues for the other districts today.



Madang Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang is calling on the people to co-operate and let the counting process continue.



“The people have the right to complain, but the time is not on their side. There is only two days remaining and everyone must co-operate and let counting to be completed.”