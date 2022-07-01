Behave During Polling

He said police will be focusing on the polling areas and their response in attending to complaints will not be effective with all police logistics tied down to elections.



PPC Rubiang said police would respond only to serious cases when reported but not for minor cases, as family members, community leaders or ward councilors can resolve this.

He said traveling to police stations might be costly so it is best to avoid getting into trouble.



“I want the people to behave themselves during the polling period just like during nomination and campaign period. Everyone did well and Madang was quiet and I want this to continue during polling and counting,” PPC Rubiang said.