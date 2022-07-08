Basil Jnr dispels rumours

Endorsed by the Late Sam Basil’s party, the United Labour Party (ULP), Basil Jnr said he voted at his village of Sagayo yesterday (Thursday, July 7th).

“I just want to make it clear to everyone, especially in Bulolo District that I have been voting for three terms for my father” he stated.

“A lot of people have been going around, saying that I do not have my name in the electoral roll.

“I voted under my own name in Sagayo.

“My dad’s name was also there but no one used it.

Basil Jnr, who recently received his commercial pilot license from New Zealand, also urged candidates and their supporters to refrain from intimidating the general populace.

(Sam Basil Jnr voting at Sagayo, Buang, in Bulolo district, yesterday)