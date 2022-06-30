Ballot Papers Distributed To Namatanai

This saw the ballot papers for Namatanai delivered yesterday, 29th of June, under close police surveillance.

Election Manager and Provincial Returning Officer, Benjamin Kliawi, said 31 boxes containing 55,750 ballot papers have been distributed to Namatanai electorate while 21 boxes holding 42,950 ballot papers for Kavieng Open remain in the holding container at the Kavieng Police Station.

Both electorates have a total of 52 boxes, which contain 98,700 ballot papers for New Ireland Province.

Kliawi further confirmed that with the Namatanai distribution, a total of 82 ballot boxes were distributed; 41 for Namatanai Open and 41 for the provincial seat.

Chief of security for the province, Chief Inspector Felix Nebanat, said police have been doing 24/7 monitoring and securing of the sensitive materials since their arrival on Tuesday 21st June.

Upon the electoral office’s request, police secured the perimeter of the storage container and oversaw the extraction of the ballot papers that were distributed to Namatanai.

“The sensitive materials are transported under heavy escort along the 4-hour stretch of the Boluminksi Highway to ensure they arrive safely in Namatanai,” Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Nebanat said.

Meanwhile, Kliawi thanked PPC Nebanat for the close protection and securing of the sensitive materials.

He also thanked the NIP CEO administration, Moses Taram, and the administration for the support given to his office so far.