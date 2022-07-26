 

Appeal to supervise electoral process

10:26, July 26, 2022
The General Secretary for the Catholic Bishop’s Conference of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Rev. Fr. Giorgio Licini has appealed to the government of Papua New Guinea to address the volatile situation in the country.

The CBC made the following recommendations in a media statement released today.

  • Supervise properly the completion of the electoral process;
  • Direct the work and the intervention of the security forces;
  • Guarantee the safety of individuals, public institutions, and businesses.

Fr. Giogio Licini said the severe deterioration of events in the National Capital District in the next few hours or days will deprive any future credibility and trust to those currently holding responsibility for the welfare of the country and its citizens.

National General Elections 2022
