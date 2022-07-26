Appeal to supervise electoral process

The CBC made the following recommendations in a media statement released today.

Supervise properly the completion of the electoral process;

Direct the work and the intervention of the security forces;

Guarantee the safety of individuals, public institutions, and businesses.

Fr. Giogio Licini said the severe deterioration of events in the National Capital District in the next few hours or days will deprive any future credibility and trust to those currently holding responsibility for the welfare of the country and its citizens.