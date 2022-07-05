Airlifting Ballot Papers, A Concern In EHP

Provincial Election Manager, Steven Kaupa said his team is planning to airlift the ballot papers one day early before polling but airlifting them will be a challenge.

They will be airlifting materials to remote areas like Marawaka areas towards the remote Yalia and Namari LLGs as well as the remote parts of Lufa.

“We will be needing chopper in most parts of west Okapa electorate, some parts of upper Bena electorate and few at the back of Goroka and Daulo,” he said. “Our challenge is that if the choppers can be made available at that time, then we can be able to go for elections.

“Otherwise, the road access is ok but the chopper is a concern,” Kaupa told this newsroom.

He added that the other challenge was the funding but is hoping the Government could make available funding to PNGEC so they can assist conduct the elections. Despite these challenges, Kaupa is confident elections will be delivered successfully for the people of Eastern Highlands Province.