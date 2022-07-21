Abau Counting

About 68 ballot boxes were in place with counts 1-3 completed. The officials had time to break before returning at 11:30am today to continue counting from Count 3.

The progressive tally for Open Seat (Abau District):

Puka Temu (Our Development Party) - 744 Honda Gila (Independent) - 682 Kilroy Koiobete Genia (United Labour Party) - 286 Evele Kala (PANGU Pati) - 75 Kelly Onne (People’s Progress Party) - 70

Progressive tally for Central Provincial Regional Seat (Abau District)

Boe Eno Daera (Our Development Party) - 474 Rufina Peter (Trust PNG Party) - 425 Robert Agarobe (Pangu Pati) - 390 James Enage (Independent) - 190 Paul Simon (United Labour Party) - 162

Returning Officer for Abau District, Colin Lawa stated that the delay was frustrating due to many issues, however, they aim to complete counting before the return of writs on 29th July.

“There were so many underlying issues, we needed to get the forms in place before the counting started and we needed to get the vests and all these things,” he said.