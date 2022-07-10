3 RO Appointments In 2 Months

Seasoned electoral officer, Esia Batu, was in the May 6th gazette, with the number G347. His appointment was set from April 30th to August 31st.

However, Morobe’s Electoral Commission office found out that the head teacher of Ogeranang Primary School in Burum LLG, Kawage Mesere, was appointed as Finschhafen’s RO, specified in number G466, dated June 9th.

The provincial office sought an explanation from Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai, and was informed that allegations of political bias were levelled against Batu, hence his revocation.

Following that, 26 out of Finschhafen’s 27 candidates petitioned the Commissioner and questioned Mesere’s appointment, claiming foul play and conflict of interest.

The Commissioner, on June 30th, responded by appointing Morobe’s Assistant Provincial Returning Officer, Fredah Joses, as the new RO.

With three returning officers within the space of two months, candidates and scrutineers viewed Joses’ appointment with suspicion, and demanded to see the instruments of her appointment.

Joses, who is Morobe’s first female RO, called a meeting with the 27 candidates and their scrutineers yesterday (July 9th) at the Finschhafen district headquarters at Gagidu Station, where she presented gazette number G539, dated July 1st, and clarified that only the Electoral Commissioner has the power to make appointments or revocations.

Former Finschhafen MP and Speaker of Parliament, Theo Zurenuoc, said: “Displa ishu nonap kamap tudei but because of change of RO – from Esia Batu to Kawage Mesere – so inap yu givim explanation why EC bin rivoukim Esia Batu na putim Kawage Mesere.

“This issue started from the top down so can you clarify?”

In response, Joses said because of political affiliation accusations against the other two ROs, she was appointed Finschhafen’s RO.

The candidates also demanded that the 2017 electoral roll be used for polling on Monday, July 11th.

Joses outlined that firstly, this would be illegal under section 123 and 131(3) of the Organic Law on National and Local-level Government Elections 1997.

Under the law, the certified electoral roll to be used is the 2022 one.

“The roll in use now is the 2022 roll; you cannot ask me to go use another roll,” she clarified.

“The roll is the basis for all elections; it determines the number of ballot papers. I cannot use another roll to apply to the ballot papers because the numbers will not equate.

“There has to be a system of accountability and the system of accountability is the electoral roll.”

Another meeting will be held today with scrutineers and candidates to address and bring to a close their demand for the use of the 2017 electoral roll.

(Finschhafen Returning Officer, Fredah Joses, meeting with candidates and scrutineers at Gagidu yesterday)