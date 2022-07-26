22 Elected MPs And Counting

The following is a list of the declared MPs:
1. James Marape - PANGU
2. Manase Makiba - PANGU
3. Philip Undialu - PANGU
4. William Bando - URP
5. Daniel Tindipu - PANGU
6. John Rosso - PANGU
7. Ian Ling-Stuckey - PANGU
8. Sir Julius Chan - PPP
9. Walter Schnaubelt - NA
10. Peter O'Neill - PNC
11. Elias Kapavore - PNC
12. Joseph Lelang - PNC
13. Douglas Tomuriesa - PNC
14. Richard Maru - PFP
15. Sam Basil Jnr - ULP
16. Jason Peter - URP
17. Graham Piniau - PANGU
18. Rainbo Paita - PANGU
19. Gabriel Kapris - PNC
20. Dr. Tom Lino - PP
21. Sir John Pundari - LP
22. Timothy Masiu - PANGU
The tally per party is being led by PANGU Pati with nine MPs:
PANGU - 9
PNC - 5
URP - 2
PPP - 1
PFP - 1
LP - 1
PP - 1
NA - 1
ULP - 1
Meantime counting continues in most parts of the country amidst reported violence and various security and logistic challenges that prevented polling from being completed quickly.