 

22 Elected MPs And Counting

BY: Loop Author
08:08, July 26, 2022
964 reads

Twenty-two Members of Parliament have been declared so far, out of the 118 seats, as the electoral process nears its end. Election writs are scheduled to be returned this Friday 29 July, 2022.

The following is a list of the declared MPs:

1. James Marape - PANGU 

2. Manase Makiba - PANGU

3. Philip Undialu - PANGU

4. William Bando - URP

5. Daniel Tindipu - PANGU

6. John Rosso - PANGU

7. Ian Ling-Stuckey - PANGU

8. Sir Julius Chan - PPP

9. Walter Schnaubelt - NA

10. Peter O'Neill - PNC

11. Elias Kapavore - PNC

12. Joseph Lelang - PNC

13. Douglas Tomuriesa - PNC

14. Richard Maru - PFP

15. Sam Basil Jnr - ULP

16. Jason Peter - URP

17. Graham Piniau - PANGU

18. Rainbo Paita - PANGU

19. Gabriel Kapris - PNC

20. Dr. Tom Lino - PP

21. Sir John Pundari - LP

22. Timothy Masiu - PANGU

 

The tally per party is being led by PANGU Pati with nine MPs:

PANGU - 9

PNC - 5

URP - 2 

PPP - 1

PFP - 1

LP - 1

PP - 1 

NA - 1

ULP - 1

 

Meantime counting continues in most parts of the country amidst reported violence and various security and logistic challenges that prevented polling from being completed quickly.

