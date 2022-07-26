22 Elected MPs And Counting

The following is a list of the declared MPs:

1. James Marape - PANGU

2. Manase Makiba - PANGU

3. Philip Undialu - PANGU

4. William Bando - URP

5. Daniel Tindipu - PANGU

6. John Rosso - PANGU

7. Ian Ling-Stuckey - PANGU

8. Sir Julius Chan - PPP

9. Walter Schnaubelt - NA

10. Peter O'Neill - PNC

11. Elias Kapavore - PNC

12. Joseph Lelang - PNC

13. Douglas Tomuriesa - PNC

14. Richard Maru - PFP

15. Sam Basil Jnr - ULP

16. Jason Peter - URP

17. Graham Piniau - PANGU

18. Rainbo Paita - PANGU

19. Gabriel Kapris - PNC

20. Dr. Tom Lino - PP

21. Sir John Pundari - LP

22. Timothy Masiu - PANGU

The tally per party is being led by PANGU Pati with nine MPs:

PANGU - 9

PNC - 5

URP - 2

PPP - 1

PFP - 1

LP - 1

PP - 1

NA - 1

ULP - 1

Meantime counting continues in most parts of the country amidst reported violence and various security and logistic challenges that prevented polling from being completed quickly.