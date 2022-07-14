2017 Roll Used In Kerema Urban LLG

This issue was raised with the PNG Electoral Commission in Port Moresby to use the 2017 electoral roll as a supplementary list to conduct polling.

“We received the approval after the Kerema Urban LLG Polling was disrupted last week as many missed out during polling,” Gulf Election Manager and Provincial Returning Officer, Poevare Tore said.

He said polling teams for the other nine LLGs were also issued the supplementary list from 2017, before they left to conduct the exercise.

“Up to date, the LLGs are using the 2022 electoral roll, however if names of voters are not found in that roll, they will use the 2017 roll as a supplementary, so that there won't be any more confusion.”

Mr Tore said the extended polling dates especially for Kerema Urban gives ample time for those who have missed out to cast their votes in a one-day polling approved by the Provincial Election Steering Committee in town.

"The PESC has decided to conduct a day's polling to ensure all locals from the nine wards of the Urban LLG will gather at Kerema town's basketball court, where the polling station will be set up for voting.”