13 Nominate For Namatanai Open

Namatanai Open Returning Officer, Tifi Taylor told this newsroom that the 13 candidates nominated in Namatanai town. Each nominee came with two witnesses.

Sitting MP Walter Schnaubelt running under the National Alliance Party, also nominated, as well as former Namatanai MP Byron Chan, who nominated under the People’s Progress Party. One of the 13 is female candidate, Gerthude Sialir. Mrs Sialir is running as an independent candidate.

The Returning Officer said as off midday yesterday, no candidate approached the nomination grounds.

Mr Taylor also brushed aside claims that sitting MP, Schnaubelt nominated on May 12th when the issue of writs were signed.

“It is false. He came with a crowd of supporters but I did not accept his nomination.”